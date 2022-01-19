eThekwini prepared to negotiate short-term leases with Virginia Airport tenants

The eThekwini municipality says it is open to negotiating short-term lease agreements with tenants at Durban’s iconic Virginia Airport, which faces closure as the city looks to repurpose the site.

Some tenants received letters from the city’s legal department stating their lease agreements had lapsed in 2012 and they had to vacate by the end of February or face legal action. They have been paying “occupational damage”.

The airport was opened in 1959 and was previously home to the Durban Airshow.

According to Umhlanga Tourism, the airport has a 930m runway and caters for light aircraft. The city plans to repurpose the site for a mixed use development.

In March last year the municipality stated in a call for expressions of interest that development of the airport would serve to kickstart the city’s economy and relieve some of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.