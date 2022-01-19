South Africa

Five bodies with bullet wounds found next to busy road in Freedom Park

19 January 2022 - 16:13
A forensic team at the scene where five bodies were found in Freedom Park.
A forensic team at the scene where five bodies were found in Freedom Park.
Image: Antonio Muchave

Five bodies of men with bullet wounds were found next to the Golden Highway in Freedom Park on Wednesday morning.

Police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Sello said the bodies were discovered by a passer-by who alerted the police.

“The bodies were found right next to the road near the BP garage. All we know at the moment is that the bodies were those of five men. Their identities are not known but investigations should help us with that,” Sello said.

“The circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown as police investigations continue. We ask anyone who may have information to please contact their nearest police station or the Crime Stop line at 08600-10111. Alternatively, anonymous tip-offs can be left on the MySaps app.”

SowetanLIVE

READ MORE:

Four arrested for ‘kidnapping and murder’ of Bangladeshi national in Vanderbijlpark

Gauteng police have arrested four foreign nationals who were allegedly behind the kidnapping and murder of a Bangladeshi  national in December.
News
4 hours ago

Cape Town taxi boss gunned down in ‘suspected hit’

A prominent Cape Town taxi boss has been shot and killed.
News
1 day ago

Gunmen chase down victim, shoot him four times at shopping centre

A man who sought refuge in a shopping centre after being attacked was pursued and shot dead at Berea Centre in Durban.
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. On the run at gogo’s house: R4m theft suspect Bathobile Mlangeni had no cash, ... South Africa
  2. Iconic Durban airport faces closure as city looks to develop site South Africa
  3. Has Makhosi Khoza resigned from ActionSA? Herman Mashaba clears the air South Africa
  4. July unrest sparked a new brain drain from SA News
  5. WATCH | KZN family's lucky escape as elephant overturns their SUV South Africa

Latest Videos

Picking up the pieces: Ladysmith reeling after severe flooding
WATCH | Who is the alleged parliament ‘terrorist’ Zandile Mafe?