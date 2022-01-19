Five bodies with bullet wounds found next to busy road in Freedom Park

Five bodies of men with bullet wounds were found next to the Golden Highway in Freedom Park on Wednesday morning.

Police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Sello said the bodies were discovered by a passer-by who alerted the police.

“The bodies were found right next to the road near the BP garage. All we know at the moment is that the bodies were those of five men. Their identities are not known but investigations should help us with that,” Sello said.

“The circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown as police investigations continue. We ask anyone who may have information to please contact their nearest police station or the Crime Stop line at 08600-10111. Alternatively, anonymous tip-offs can be left on the MySaps app.”

