‘For whose gain?’: Thuli Madonsela weighs in on court ruling to publish matric results

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela has joined many weighing in on the Pretoria high court’s ruling that matric results should be published.

On Tuesday the high court ruled that the department of basic education should publish the 2021 matric results on media platforms.

This comes after lobby group AfriForum, Maroela Media and a matric student, Anlé Spies, challenged basic education minister Angie Motshekga’s decision not to publish the results via the media.

The National Senior Certificate results will be released on Thursday.

Weighing in on the decision, Madonsela questioned who gains from it.

“For whose gain? I’m uncertain publishing matric results is good, fair and just to the matriculants whose privacy and mental health are more important than the entertainment and financial gain that accrues from publishing results,” said Madonsela.

She said if publishing results was about transparency and public accountability, then it should be done without the names or student numbers of pupils.

