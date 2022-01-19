South Africa

Four arrested for ‘kidnapping and murder’ of Bangladeshi national in Vanderbijlpark

19 January 2022 - 12:25
Four Bangladeshi nationals were arrested for the alleged kidnap and murder of a countryman. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/thawornnurak

Gauteng police have arrested four foreign nationals who were allegedly behind the kidnapping and murder of a Bangladeshi man in December.

Rezaul Amin Molla, 29, was abducted in Kwaggafontein and later found dead in Vanderbijlpark.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Robert Netshiunda said a missing person case was opened when Molla went missing, but was changed to a kidnapping case when the captors contacted his family in Bangladesh and demanded a ransom.

“Investigations led the team to a hospital in Komani (Queenstown), Eastern Cape, where two suspects were hospitalised. It is reported that they were assaulted by members of the community when they attempted to kidnap another person,” said Netshiunda.

“Mohammed Asrepur Rahman, 27, and Mohammed Sha Alamin, 26, have confessed to kidnapping Molla in Kwaggafontein and killing him in Bophelong, Vanderbijlpark.”

Their two alleged accomplices were arrested in Bophelong and found in possession of the car that was allegedly used in Molla’s kidnapping.

“Rahman and Alamin appeared in the Mkobola magistrate’s court on Tuesday and were remanded. Their case was postponed to January 25 for them to secure a legal representative.

“The other two suspects are appearing before the same court on Wednesday.”

TimesLIVE

