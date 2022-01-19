South Africa

I still have Covid-19 symptoms after isolating for 10 days- are my colleagues at risk?

19 January 2022 - 07:04
The NICD says it's possible to still have Covid-19 symptoms after 10 days of isolation. Stock photo.
The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) says it is possible to still experience Covid-19 symptoms for weeks after the prescribed 10-day isolation period, as recovery may take up to several weeks.

The institute says it is safe to return to work if your fever, among other symptoms, has improved.

However, if they persist for longer than usual, it recommends seeking medical attention. 

“Patients who are still symptomatic at the end of their isolation period can be de-isolated provided that their fever has resolved without the use of antipyretics and their symptoms have improved. If symptoms are persisting, the worker should seek a medical assessment from their practitioner,” it said. 

Long Covid is generally diagnosed in cases where symptoms remain about four weeks after recovery or after a negative test.

While doctors advise continuing following health and safety protocols, the WHO said long Covid is not contagious.

Johannesburg-based GP Marlin McKay however warned that it can take a toll on the mental wellness of sufferers.

“One of the methods I use is reassurance. Some patients are made to feel as if it is in their heads. They are told to be grateful to be alive. You can’t test long Covid and you can’t do an X-ray. It is your word against the doctor’s. It creates a lot of anxiety and patients have post-traumatic stress because they survive Covid-19 and end up stuck with this,” he told TimesLIVE.

