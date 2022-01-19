IEB winners overcome a death in the family and Covid-19 lockdown to soar

“I used my matric year as a coping mechanism,” said Davies, explaining how she thrust herself into her school work with the aim of finishing what she had started.

Davies obtained six distinctions and an average of 84.5%.

After a life-changing 2021, Davies said she wanted to take a gap year in which she would focus on tutoring and perhaps consider studying medicine or business science next year.

Benjamin Shmukler, besides walking away with an impressive matric result, also bagged his private piloting license during the tough Covid-19 times.

Schmukler obtained eight distinctions in his matric exams — one of those for music.

While Schmukler might have been expected to continue on his aviation and piloting path, which he has pursued since he was in Grade 9, he is considering a career in something that could see him behind some amazing creations and inventions.

“I thought I wanted to be an airline pilot until about a year or two ago, but it’s no longer something I want to do. As clichéd as it sounds, I want to invest in something new and that is why I want to study mechatronics engineering or aeronautical engineering,” he said.