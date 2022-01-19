Justice or faction wars at play? SA reacts to court order for Zandile Mafe’s release from mental hospital
Social media users have hailed a ruling by the Cape Town high court to release alleged parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe from Valkenberg Hospital.
Mafe was referred to the psychiatric hospital by Cape Town magistrate Zamekile Mbalo for 30 days of observation, based on a report compiled by district surgeon Dr Zelda van Tonder. Van Tonder recommended Mafe undergo mental observation after he was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia.
Judge president John Hlophe said keeping Mafe at the hospital would be “unlawful”.
“Further detention of Mr Mafe in Valkenberg Hospital is unlawful and should come to an end with immediate effect. He should be released and placed in a normal correctional facility and taken out of Valkenberg. That order was made improperly and unlawfully,” said Hlophe.
Advocate Dali Mpofu argued, on behalf of Mafe, that he was denied the opportunity to get a second opinion on Van Tonder’s diagnosis.
Mpofu said Mafe had told him he did not understand what the diagnosis was and what it meant.
“He said ‘there is nothing wrong with me and I would like to be released’,” said Mpofu.
Mafe’s lawyer Luvuyo Godla said it was still unclear whether his client, who has Covid-19, will appear in court on Saturday for a bail application.
Godla welcomed the court ruling to release Mafe from the institution.
“The wheels of justice are grinding even faster than Saturday in that we have been pleading and crying for justice. Today the court has set aside the unlawful order made by the magistrate’s court on January 11,” said Godla.
Mafe is set to be released from the mental institution on Wednesday.
Many took to social media to weigh in on the judgement, with some hailing Hlope and others claiming he was "using the bench to fight factional wars".
President J Hlophe for CJ...the judgement was clear unendlebe uzwile...#ZandileMafe pic.twitter.com/yWKwEUutbA— Lemonade®️🇿🇦 (@Lemo_m07) January 18, 2022
I have faith in Judge Hlophe's unbiased judgements. #ZandileMafe pic.twitter.com/kpaLKwTPuR— The July Revolution. (@UnsafeVaccines) January 18, 2022
Judge Hlophe is the same judge who tried to influence other judges on Zuma’s charges. He presides over #ZandileMafe case & overrules other judgments. Hope SAns can make the connection here. We’re not swayed. This judge’ll stop at nothing to protect the RET cult, Guptas included— Duchess Angela (@AngelaM96858172) January 19, 2022
#ZandileMafe will be released tomorrow - Judge Mandlakayise John Hlophe 😭😭😍😍🔥🔥🔥😍😭😭😭😭😍😭😭😭😭🔥😭🔥😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/SH44cLNmaB— Nathi 🇿🇦🇿🇦 (@Nkosinathi_99) January 18, 2022
WC Judge Hlophe is very predictable. He's been using the bench to fight factional wars & to settle scores through judgements devoid of legal merit. He has made it obvious he was pandering to the Zuma's RET faction & the EFF, behaving like a secret agent in a robe. #ZandileMafe https://t.co/MebgXWuW5P— MODERATOR Inc. (@TrueNorth_Hlubi) January 18, 2022
It was obvious.— The Lord Of Engineering (@moabelo_tshepo) January 18, 2022
sesithembele kinina will never disappoint his people. #ZandileMafe pic.twitter.com/lXpz0kaWR0
#ZandileMafe This poor man kudlaliwe ngaye. Futhi labo boy boy #MfanaKeMfana pic.twitter.com/rYSRnrl6Bf— Sfiso Mvelase kaGuda (@KingSfiso30) January 18, 2022
#ZandileMafe Judge Hlophe is leadership 👏. pic.twitter.com/6mcRwIFHqe— Zweli Sibuyi (@zwelisibuyi) January 18, 2022
"Detention of #ZandileMafe in Valkenberg is unlawful and should come to an end with immediate effect" - Judge President Hlophe. Our only hope#✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/XNPcNvoVCt— Vusie♂️💯🇿🇦✊🏿🔞 (@vusumuzi_1) January 19, 2022
