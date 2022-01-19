South Africa

KZN independent girls school euphoric as matrics bag 100% bachelor pass

19 January 2022 - 11:16
The Wykeham Collegiate principal Sue Tasker with matric top achievers Gemma Bernhard, left, and Maeve Miranda, right.
The Wykeham Collegiate principal Sue Tasker with matric top achievers Gemma Bernhard, left, and Maeve Miranda, right.
Image: Supplied

An independent girls school in Pietermaritzburg in KwaZulu-Natal has achieved a 100% matric pass rate, with all matriculants bagging bachelor’s degree passes.

The Wykeham Collegiate’s two top achievers, Gemma Bernhard and Maeve Miranda — who achieved eight distinctions each, including 100% for mathematics — have been acknowledged on the Independent Examinations Board (IEB) outstanding achievement list for achieving a ranking within the top 5% of all IEB learners in six of the National Senior Certificate subjects it offered and scoring 80% or more for life orientation.

The school achieved 186 distinctions, while 21 girls achieved four distinctions or more.

Principal Sue Tasker told TimesLIVE the school is “proud of how adaptable and resilient The Wykeham Collegiate pupils and staff have been through the difficult times of the past two years, particularly the grade 12s, who have spent their toughest school years studying through Covid-19 restrictions and managed a 100% bachelor’s degree pass rate, which is quite remarkable.

“Not only does it speak to the dedication and quality of our teaching staff but also to the work ethic and the determination of our pupils.

“As a school we did everything in our power to protect the grade 12s so their studies were not interrupted.

IEB winners overcome a death in the family and Covid-19 lockdown to soar

From turning their tragedies to triumph and aiming above and beyond the skies, these are the stories of the cream of the crop of King David High ...
News
6 hours ago

“At times they stayed at school while the rest of the school went online so they were able to continue with face-to-face learning and get extra tuition where needed.

“However, we also believe balance is key to success and while it was not an easy feat to keep the pupils healthy while allowing them to be teenagers, we felt it was important for their mental wellbeing to have fun as a grade.”

Tasker said she was exceptionally proud of her matrics “and know if they can achieve this kind of success during this historic time of the pandemic, they will certainly be successful in their future endeavours”.

Thomas Moore College (TMC), an independent coeducation school in Kloof outside Durban, also received a 100% pass rate.

Board chairperson Wayne Taggard said: “Our pupils and staff have done incredibly well in this examination sitting, given the extraordinarily fluid circumstances we navigated in 2021. These results are also punctuated by new records for TMC.

­“Our record grade average aggregate of 73.2% speaks to the exemplary commitment and resilience of our staff and pupils.”

The school achieved a record number of A aggregates (40 pupils), subject distinctions (average of 2.5 per pupil), and 15 of the 17 subjects performed above the national averages.

Clifton, an independent boys school in Durban, also achieved a 100% bachelor’s degree pass rate.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Class of 2021 — Nine distinctions and heart full of hope for Redhill Dux pupil

A top achieving pupil from the private English-medium Redhill school is over the moon after scoring nine distinctions.
News
5 hours ago

Reddam and Reddford House matrics rack up more than 1,000 distinctions

SPONSORED | Inspiring results from class of 2021 at schools in the Inspired Education Group
News
5 hours ago

IEB class of 2021 better than 2020 — achieves 98.39% pass rate

Private school pupils who wrote last year’s matric exams through the Independent Examinations Board (IEB) have passed with flying colours, after ...
News
14 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. On the run at gogo’s house: R4m theft suspect Bathobile Mlangeni had no cash, ... South Africa
  2. Iconic Durban airport faces closure as city looks to develop site South Africa
  3. Has Makhosi Khoza resigned from ActionSA? Herman Mashaba clears the air South Africa
  4. July unrest sparked a new brain drain from SA News
  5. WATCH | KZN family's lucky escape as elephant overturns their SUV South Africa

Latest Videos

Picking up the pieces: Ladysmith reeling after severe flooding
WATCH | Who is the alleged parliament ‘terrorist’ Zandile Mafe?