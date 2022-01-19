KZN independent girls school euphoric as matrics bag 100% bachelor pass

An independent girls school in Pietermaritzburg in KwaZulu-Natal has achieved a 100% matric pass rate, with all matriculants bagging bachelor’s degree passes.

The Wykeham Collegiate’s two top achievers, Gemma Bernhard and Maeve Miranda — who achieved eight distinctions each, including 100% for mathematics — have been acknowledged on the Independent Examinations Board (IEB) outstanding achievement list for achieving a ranking within the top 5% of all IEB learners in six of the National Senior Certificate subjects it offered and scoring 80% or more for life orientation.

The school achieved 186 distinctions, while 21 girls achieved four distinctions or more.

Principal Sue Tasker told TimesLIVE the school is “proud of how adaptable and resilient The Wykeham Collegiate pupils and staff have been through the difficult times of the past two years, particularly the grade 12s, who have spent their toughest school years studying through Covid-19 restrictions and managed a 100% bachelor’s degree pass rate, which is quite remarkable.

“Not only does it speak to the dedication and quality of our teaching staff but also to the work ethic and the determination of our pupils.

“As a school we did everything in our power to protect the grade 12s so their studies were not interrupted.