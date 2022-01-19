POLL | What do you think of Malema’s decision to assess the nationality of workers?

DA shadow minister of employment and labour Michael Cardo said the EFF engagements were “a desperate exercise in xenophobic, political grandstanding masquerading as legislative oversight”.

“The idea that Julius Malema has the authority to impose himself on a private employer — armed, like an apartheid-era labour inspector, with a clipboard and a kit to conduct a kind of pencil test — is both laughable and dangerous.”

Cardo said Malema had no legal right to conduct the oversight visits and blamed the ANC for creating an environment he said was conducive to xenophobia.

“Frankly, the ANC is complicit in creating a culture conducive to xenophobia by continually targeting and scapegoating foreign nationals in the workplace. The ruling party should distance itself from the EFF’s theatrics and lay down the law on political parties acting as labour inspectors and trade unions,” said Cardo.

Malema and his delegation were at first refused a meeting with management of Kream restaurant in the Mall of Africa in Midrand, Gauteng, on Wednesday morning.

“We have been advised we are not in a position to meet you because you are not on an official government visit. You are more than welcome to send us any questions in writing,” a representative for the restaurant told Malema.

However, the restaurant later U-turned on their decision and met with Malema and other leaders of the party.

Malema told journalists he was happy with the ratio of local to foreign nationals working at the restaurants he visited.