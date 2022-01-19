South Africa

Railway commuters thrilled about return of trains to Pretoria

High taxi fares burden commuters

19 January 2022 - 12:52 By Keletso Mkhwanazi
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula taking the train from Mabopane to Pretoria.
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula taking the train from Mabopane to Pretoria.
Image: Facebook

Train commuters in Mabopane were thrilled to be joined by transport minister Fikile Mbalula aboard their morning train to Pretoria on Wednesday.

Mbalula, accompanied by Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) management, visited the Mabopane station north of Pretoria and hopped onto the 6.20am train to Pretoria to assess the service, which started operating this week after a two-year suspension.

Commuter Koketso Nyathela, 29, from Soshanguve, said residents must learn to protect rail infrastructure or they will be left without affordable transport.

“I hope we have all learnt a lesson because a taxi is so expensive. Other people had to resign because they could not afford taxi fare, it was really tough,” she said, adding that it is the responsibility of commuters to protect their stations.

“We cannot be OK with watching people vandalising infrastructure or property. This time we really learnt the hard way, it was tough without the train.”

Slow trains coming as Prasa commuter services roll up the comeback track

After nearly two years of bruising lockdowns which saw Gauteng's commuter rail network destroyed by thieves, Metrorail commuter train services ...
News
2 weeks ago

In some cases, commuters have been forced to spend five times more on transport using minibus taxis and buses.

Joseph Sibiya, 36, from Soshanguve, told Sowetan he has been praying for trains to return as he feared being killed by a taxi driver.

“Thank God we will rest from being harassed by taxi drivers who smoke nyaope — goodbye jukulyn taxi drivers, nie meer,” he said.

“Metrorail train drivers all come to work sober, they respect commuters and provide better services.”

Ronald Sekonya, 30, a Mabopane resident, said he was happy that security measures have been prioritised.

“We would like to see more security measures being improved,” he said.

SowetanLIVE

READ MORE:

Metrorail trains reach Simon’s Town a month ahead of schedule

In what may be a first for railway timetabling, Metrorail commuter trains on Cape Town’s southern line will begin running to Simon’s Town a month ...
News
2 weeks ago

No easy ride for passengers as Eastern Cape trains hit the buffers

Bad weather, 'sabotage' and cable theft have been blamed for Shosholoza Meyl trains failing to reach their destinations
News
4 weeks ago

Prasa receives R57bn to improve infrastructure and get more trains running

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula on Monday said an estimated 27% of the department's budget would be allocated to the Passenger Rail Agency to ...
News
7 months ago

Limited train service rolls out for Pretoria commuters

A limited Mabopane corridor train service resumed on Tuesday, and Metrorail in Gauteng said plans were on track for a limited Saulsville train ...
News
1 year ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. On the run at gogo’s house: R4m theft suspect Bathobile Mlangeni had no cash, ... South Africa
  2. Iconic Durban airport faces closure as city looks to develop site South Africa
  3. Has Makhosi Khoza resigned from ActionSA? Herman Mashaba clears the air South Africa
  4. July unrest sparked a new brain drain from SA News
  5. WATCH | KZN family's lucky escape as elephant overturns their SUV South Africa

Latest Videos

Picking up the pieces: Ladysmith reeling after severe flooding
WATCH | Who is the alleged parliament ‘terrorist’ Zandile Mafe?