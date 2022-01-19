Ramaphosa opens African vaccine HQ in Cape Town with billionaire Patrick Soon-Shiong

A manufacturing operation which will allow next-generation vaccines to be manufactured in SA for the rest of the continent was launched in Cape Town on Wednesday by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

NantSA has been established in Brackenfell by billionaire Patrick Soon-Shiong, founder of the multinational conglomerate NantWorks, who was born in SA and graduated from Wits University medical school.

Ramaphosa and Soon-Shiong also launched the Coalition to Accelerate Africa’s Access to Advanced Healthcare, which aims to drive the development of innovative therapeutics and ensure the continent is prepared for future pandemics.