South Africa

Ramaphosa opens African vaccine HQ in Cape Town with billionaire Patrick Soon-Shiong

19 January 2022 - 11:05 By PHILANI NOMBEMBE
A technician at the Chan Soon-Shiong Centre for Epidemic Response and Innovation at Stellenbosch University on January 19 2022.
A technician at the Chan Soon-Shiong Centre for Epidemic Response and Innovation at Stellenbosch University on January 19 2022.
Image: Elmond Jiyane, GCIS

A manufacturing operation which will allow next-generation vaccines to be manufactured in SA for the rest of the continent was launched in Cape Town on Wednesday by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

NantSA has been established in Brackenfell by billionaire Patrick Soon-Shiong, founder of the multinational conglomerate NantWorks, who was born in SA and graduated from Wits University medical school.

Ramaphosa and Soon-Shiong also launched the Coalition to Accelerate Africa’s Access to Advanced Healthcare, which aims to drive the development of  innovative therapeutics and ensure the continent is prepared for future pandemics.

Patrick Soon-Shiong with Stellenbosch University rector Wim de Villiers and higher education, science and technology minister Blade Nzimande at the launch of the Chan Soon-Shiong Centre for Epidemic Response and Innovation on January 19 2022.
Patrick Soon-Shiong with Stellenbosch University rector Wim de Villiers and higher education, science and technology minister Blade Nzimande at the launch of the Chan Soon-Shiong Centre for Epidemic Response and Innovation on January 19 2022.
Image: Elmond Jiyane, GCIS

Earlier on Wednesday, Soon-Shiong was at Stellenbosch University for the launch of the Chan Soon-Shiong Centre for Epidemic Response and Innovation.

The Chan Soon-Shiong Family Foundation is also supporting the establishment of  institutes for infectious disease and cancer centres of excellence at the universities of Cape Town and the Witwatersrand.

Soon-Shiong runs NantWorks from Los Angeles and has signed a collaboration agreement with the CSIR and SA Medical Research Council (SAMRC).

Speakers at the launch in Brackenfell included:

  • Corey Casper, CEO of the Infectious Diseases Research Institute at the University of Washington in the US;
  • Glenda Gray, president and CEO of the SAMRC; and
  • John Nkengasong, director of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

Soon-Shiong holds more than 500 patents for cancer and infectious disease treatments and has invested in biotechnology and artificial intelligence start-ups.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Shot in the arm for SA as Patrick Soon-Shiong announces Covid-19 and cancer vaccines initiative

South African-American business tycoon Patrick Soon-Shiong has announced the launch of an SA Covid-19 and cancer vaccine initiative.
News
3 months ago

US drug maker to run trial for Covid-19 oral vaccine in SA

As the race to develop cheaper and easy-to-administer vaccines against Covid-19 continues, a US drug maker has been given the green light to run a ...
News
2 months ago

SA-born billionaire is a man with a plan to solve Africa’s vaccine shortage

Bio-tech tycoon pledges to help Africa produce its own shots, and he’s putting his money where his mouth is
News
7 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. On the run at gogo’s house: R4m theft suspect Bathobile Mlangeni had no cash, ... South Africa
  2. Has Makhosi Khoza resigned from ActionSA? Herman Mashaba clears the air South Africa
  3. Iconic Durban airport faces closure as city looks to develop site South Africa
  4. July unrest sparked a new brain drain from SA News
  5. WATCH | KZN family's lucky escape as elephant overturns their SUV South Africa

Latest Videos

WATCH | Who is the alleged parliament ‘terrorist’ Zandile Mafe?
Here we go again: Chaos at first 2022 Joburg council meeting of 2022