Return of SAA and Qatar Airways to Durban 'will boost KZN economy'

The KwaZulu-Natal government says the resumption of SAA and Qatar Airways flights to Durban will help with the economic recovery of the province.

This follows SAA’s announcement that its first scheduled flight will take off from OR Tambo International to King Shaka International on March 4, the first time in almost two years since the airline exited the route.

The airline said it would fly the route seven days a week at least three times a day on a return service between the two cities.

SAA’s return to King Shaka International Airport follows close on the heels of the resumption by Qatar Airways of flights out of Durban.

Qatar, the Gulf airline headquartered in Doha, resumed flying from KwaZulu-Natal on January 14 with an initial frequency of four flights a week.