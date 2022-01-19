South Africa

Robbers attack Mpumalanga small business owners

19 January 2022 - 07:54 By TimesLIVE
Some of the robbers involved in the Sabie Flats attack were allegedly wearing police uniforms and Hawks jackets.
Image: SAPS

Mpumalanga police have  condemned an attack on small business owners living in the Sabie Flats in Hazyview.

Police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said 15 armed men entered the flats at about 10.45pm by damaging the gate before breaking the doors of rooms occupied by Pakistani nationals with a crowbar.

Some were allegedly wearing balaclavas and police uniforms while others were allegedly wearing Hawks jackets.

During the robbery, one suspect stabbed three victims and handcuffed them with cable ties.

The suspects demanded cash and ransacked the rooms, taking cellphones, laptops, other valuable items and an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police appealed to anyone who may have information which could assist in the arrest of the suspects to contact Capt Eurence Sibuyi on 082 449 0231.

