Robbers attack Mpumalanga small business owners

Mpumalanga police have condemned an attack on small business owners living in the Sabie Flats in Hazyview.

Police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said 15 armed men entered the flats at about 10.45pm by damaging the gate before breaking the doors of rooms occupied by Pakistani nationals with a crowbar.

Some were allegedly wearing balaclavas and police uniforms while others were allegedly wearing Hawks jackets.

During the robbery, one suspect stabbed three victims and handcuffed them with cable ties.

The suspects demanded cash and ransacked the rooms, taking cellphones, laptops, other valuable items and an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police appealed to anyone who may have information which could assist in the arrest of the suspects to contact Capt Eurence Sibuyi on 082 449 0231.

