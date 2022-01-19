South Africa

SA confirms 4,322 new Covid-19 cases, 156 deaths in 24 hours

19 January 2022 - 19:18 By TimesLIVE
Gauteng led in terms of new Covid-19 infections recorded in the past day, the NICD said on Wednesday. Stock photo.
Gauteng led in terms of new Covid-19 infections recorded in the past day, the NICD said on Wednesday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Piyamas Dulmunsumphun

Gauteng recorded more than 1,000 of SA's 4,322 new Covid-19 cases, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases reported on Wednesday.

The province was the only one to breach the 1,000 mark, recording 1,047 cases in the past 24 hours. The Western Cape reported 982 new infections and KwaZulu-Natal 706.

The NICD also reported that there were 156 Covid-19 related deaths identified in the past day, but of these, 36 were in the past 24 to 48 hours. The others were as a result of audits done to deal with backlogs in reporting.

This means that there have been 3,568,900 total infections recorded across the country to date, along with 93,707 deaths.

According to NICD data, there were also 162 hospital admissions, taking to 7,199 the number of people now in hospital for Covid-19 treatment.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Hong Kong's Covid-19 hamster cull sparks fear of owners abandoning pets

A mass hamster cull in Hong Kong sparked fears among animal welfare groups on Wednesday that panicky people would abandon their pets after 11 of the ...
News
9 hours ago

‘It’s all rumours’: Defence lawyer on claims parliament ‘arsonist’ has Covid-19

Zandile Mafe’s lawyer has dismissed as “rumours” reports the alleged parliament arsonist tested positive for Covid-19
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. On the run at gogo’s house: R4m theft suspect Bathobile Mlangeni had no cash, ... South Africa
  2. Iconic Durban airport faces closure as city looks to develop site South Africa
  3. Has Makhosi Khoza resigned from ActionSA? Herman Mashaba clears the air South Africa
  4. July unrest sparked a new brain drain from SA News
  5. WATCH | KZN family's lucky escape as elephant overturns their SUV South Africa

Latest Videos

Picking up the pieces: Ladysmith reeling after severe flooding
WATCH | Who is the alleged parliament ‘terrorist’ Zandile Mafe?