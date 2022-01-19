Sex pest handyman jailed for offences at old age home, and child porn

A man employed as a caretaker-handyman at an old age home in Mossel Bay has been jailed for 15 years for sexual offences against residents, age 79 and 96, and child porn on his cellphone.

Mark Labuschagne, 37, was sentenced in the Mossel Bay regional court on Monday after being convicted of sexual assault and masturbation in public, forcing an elderly woman to witness it and the possession of child pornography.

The judgment was handed down by magistrate Francis Makamandela, who expressed her disgust at the dignity of a 96-year-old woman being impinged by Labuschagne's sexual assault and a 79-year-old woman in front of whom he exposed himself and masturbated while she had to look on.

Police spokesperson Capt Malcolm Pojie said, after taking all factors into account, including Labuschagne's position of trust as caretaker and general worker and by self-admission being intoxicated, the magistrate ruled that aggravating circumstances meant the sentences on the three counts could not run concurrently.

Labuschagne’s name will be recorded in the Sexual Offences Register and the Abuse of Elderly Persons Register. In addition he was declared unfit to possess a firearm and unfit to work with children.

He had been incarcerated since October 2020, when he was arrested by members of the Mossel Bay family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit. During his arrest, officers confiscated his cellphone and discovered child pornography on it.

