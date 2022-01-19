South Africa

Two die in Durban shack fire

19 January 2022 - 10:27
Two people died in a shack fire in Durban on Wednesday morning. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Two people died in a fire at Marianhill outside Durban on Wednesday morning after a shack in an informal settlement caught alight.

eThekwini fire and emergency services divisional commander Dennis Govender told TimesLIVE a man and a woman were declared dead at the scene in the Uganda informal settlement.

“We are investigating the cause of the fire. The shack is totally gutted.

“It appears there was a delay in a call for assistance, possible because of inaccessibility to phones.”

TimesLIVE

