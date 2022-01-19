Two die in Durban shack fire
19 January 2022 - 10:27
Two people died in a fire at Marianhill outside Durban on Wednesday morning after a shack in an informal settlement caught alight.
eThekwini fire and emergency services divisional commander Dennis Govender told TimesLIVE a man and a woman were declared dead at the scene in the Uganda informal settlement.
“We are investigating the cause of the fire. The shack is totally gutted.
“It appears there was a delay in a call for assistance, possible because of inaccessibility to phones.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.