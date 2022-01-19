WATCH | ‘They smell like matches’ — Chester Missing ‘investigates’ the parliamentary fire
Political analyst puppet Chester Missing has taken matters into his own hands to “investigate” the parliamentary fire.
In a video shared on social media, the puppet can be seen questioning residents about who set parliament on fire.
“There’s the parliament they tried to burn down. Look at that. That’s a billion worth of damage. These are the guys who started the fire. They smell like matches,” joked the puppet.
I went and investigated the parliamentary fire myself. pic.twitter.com/K3KJ2z5vvv— Chester Missing (@chestermissing) January 17, 2022
The “investigation” comes amid suspected parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe’s release from Valkenberg psychiatric hospital.
Mafe was referred to the mental institution by Cape Town magistrate Zamekile Mbalo for observation based on a report compiled by district surgeon Dr Zelda van Tonder. Van Tonder recommended Mafe undergo mental observation after he was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia.
Judge president John Hlophe ruled on Tuesday that keeping Mafe at the hospital would be “unlawful”.
The comedian also weighed in on tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu’s controversial opinion piece, calling her a “part-time revolutionary”.
“Every time a South African politician wants to get elected, they suddenly start telling us how much they love poor black people. They are like those men who suddenly turn into feminists every time they are horny,” said Missing.
He said “the only thing slower than Sisulu’s revolution is the SA postal service
“Lindiwe Sisulu is out there going ‘what about the poor black people’, but she’s been sponging off parliamentary salaries for the past 27 years and only just remembered to do her job.
“Nelson Mandela was in jail for as long as it took Lindiwe Sisulu to remember who she’s meant to be representing,” he said.
Lindiwe Sisulu, part time revolutionary. pic.twitter.com/jr5s6JZWoM— Chester Missing (@chestermissing) January 18, 2022
