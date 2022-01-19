WATCH | ‘They smell like matches’ — Chester Missing ‘investigates’ the parliamentary fire

Judge president John Hlophe ruled on Tuesday that keeping Mafe at the hospital would be “unlawful”.

The comedian also weighed in on tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu’s controversial opinion piece, calling her a “part-time revolutionary”.

“Every time a South African politician wants to get elected, they suddenly start telling us how much they love poor black people. They are like those men who suddenly turn into feminists every time they are horny,” said Missing.

He said “the only thing slower than Sisulu’s revolution is the SA postal service

“Lindiwe Sisulu is out there going ‘what about the poor black people’, but she’s been sponging off parliamentary salaries for the past 27 years and only just remembered to do her job.

“Nelson Mandela was in jail for as long as it took Lindiwe Sisulu to remember who she’s meant to be representing,” he said.