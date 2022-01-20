COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | US study indicates hemp could combat Covid-19

January 20 2022 - 07:00

Do children and teens need booster shots?

There is no evidence that healthy children and adolescents need booster doses against Covid-19.

So says World Health Organisation’s (WHO) top scientist Dr Soumya Swaminathan, who was briefing media this week.

Swaminathan said though there are many unknowns at play, at the moment there is no scientific evidence healthy children and adolescents need booster shots. Instead the goal should be to protect specific vulnerable populations.