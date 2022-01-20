COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | US study indicates hemp could combat Covid-19
January 20 2022 - 07:00
Do children and teens need booster shots?
There is no evidence that healthy children and adolescents need booster doses against Covid-19.
So says World Health Organisation’s (WHO) top scientist Dr Soumya Swaminathan, who was briefing media this week.
Swaminathan said though there are many unknowns at play, at the moment there is no scientific evidence healthy children and adolescents need booster shots. Instead the goal should be to protect specific vulnerable populations.
January 20 2022 - 06:30
Booster shot may not defend against reinfection with Omicron: study
For the past few months, the Omicron variant has been like an onion for scientists: they have had to peel back one layer at a time with scientific accuracy while the world first went into full panic mode and then came to declare the new “variant of concern” a possible game changer that could end the pandemic phase of SARS-CoV-2.
Now, two bouts of research on international travellers have added to the body of knowledge of Omicron and the best way forward in managing the disease.
One — published as correspondence in The Lancet — suggests that even with booster shots Omicron can break through, and the other — a preprint in Science of the Total Environment — suggests that testing wastewater on aircraft is a great way to carry out surveillance of a variant traversing the world.
January 20 2022 - 06:10
Jabs and jobs: local vaccine-making facility will ‘employ hundreds’
Patrick Soon-Shiong’s vaccine-manufacturing facility is set to create up to 600 jobs.
The billionaire revealed this during the launch of the NantSA plant in Brackenfell, Cape Town, on Wednesday. It will allow next-generation vaccines to be manufactured in SA for Africa.
The launch was attended by President Cyril Ramaphosa; ministers Blade Nzimande and Mondli Gungubele; Dr Glenda Gray, the president and CEO of the SA Medical Research Council (SAMRC); Western Cape premier Alan Winde; and Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.
January 20 2022 - 06:00
All aboard the cannabis? US study indicates hemp could combat Covid-19
It’s a scientific study that broke the internet: research suggesting that cannabis has the ability to prevent Covid-19 from entering human cells.
Findings of the Oregon State University study led by Richard van Breemen, a researcher at the institution’s Global Hemp Innovation Centre, College of Pharmacy and Linus Pauling Institute, were published in the Journal of Natural Products.
Hemp, known scientifically as Cannabis sativa, is a source of fibre, food and animal feed, and multiple hemp extracts and compounds are added to cosmetics, body lotions, dietary supplements and food, Van Breemen said.
