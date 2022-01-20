Frank Dutton, Zondo commission lead investigator, has died

Frank Dutton, lead investigator for the commission on state capture, has died at the age of 72.

A friend, advocate Howard Varney, confirmed the news on Wednesday afternoon.

Dutton allegedly succumbed to a heart attack after a stroke on Wednesday.

According to the presidency, Dutton retired from the SAPS for medical reasons. He was a dedicated policeman who became prominent for the work he did as head of the KwaZulu-Natal investigation team of the Goldstone commission.

His work in the early 1990s exposed the involvement of the top police command structure in the murder of political opponents and activists. It also exposed the work of the then SAP security branch’s hit squads under Eugene de Kock at Vlakplaas.

In 1994, he established and commanded the investigation task unit, probing the KwaZulu-Natal police “hit squads” in connection with the 1987 KwaMakhutha massacre.