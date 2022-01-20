Frank Dutton, Zondo commission lead investigator, has died
Frank Dutton, lead investigator for the commission on state capture, has died at the age of 72.
A friend, advocate Howard Varney, confirmed the news on Wednesday afternoon.
Dutton allegedly succumbed to a heart attack after a stroke on Wednesday.
According to the presidency, Dutton retired from the SAPS for medical reasons. He was a dedicated policeman who became prominent for the work he did as head of the KwaZulu-Natal investigation team of the Goldstone commission.
His work in the early 1990s exposed the involvement of the top police command structure in the murder of political opponents and activists. It also exposed the work of the then SAP security branch’s hit squads under Eugene de Kock at Vlakplaas.
In 1994, he established and commanded the investigation task unit, probing the KwaZulu-Natal police “hit squads” in connection with the 1987 KwaMakhutha massacre.
Dutton joined the UN International Criminal Tribunal in 1996 for the former Yugoslavia. He also investigated the genocide‚ war crimes and crimes against humanity in Bosnia‚ Croatia and Kosovo.
In 2000 he led the Directorate of Special Operations (known as the Scorpions), retiring in 2003.
In 2012 he was awarded the The Order of the Baobab in Gold for, according to the presidency, “his exceptional contribution to and achievement in his investigative work as a dedicated and loyal policeman, for exposing the apartheid government’s 'Third Force'; for his role in working for peace in KwaZulu-Natal; his international work in investigating and exposing war crimes and crimes against humanity in Bosnia‚ Kosovo and Darfur; and assisting in establishing the causes of violence in East Timor and Sudan.”
Despite his retirement from the police, his investigating work into politics and human rights issues continued right up until his death.
He was working as the lead investigator at the state capture commission when he died.
Dutton was born in Bela-Bela in Limpopo on May 20 1949. He matriculated from Boys' Town in Magaliesburg, Gauteng. He joined the police force at 17.
