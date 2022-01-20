Here are a few tips on how to deal with the emotions of getting your matric results

Clinical psychologist Chris Kemp says discussing possible outcomes and expectations between parents and pupils ahead of the announcement of the 2021 matric results may help relieve stress and anxiety.

The department of basic education will on Friday release the exam results of what it says was its biggest class of matrics ever.

For pupils: talk to your parents and prioritise mental wellness

Kemp told TimesLIVE while it should be expected the results will not be favourable for everyone, arming pupils with the right tools to ensure their mental wellness during this time should be a priority.

“Children should talk to their parents in advance about what they are expecting, especially if you are worried and feel like your exams didn’t go well. This can be helpful in making the child realise that if the results aren’t good, it doesn’t mean it’s the end of the world or that your parents will be angry with you.” .

For parents: Allow your child to be disappointed, but offer support

Failing matric, though it may be disappointing, should not leave pupils feeling like they are without alternative options to explore, including upgrading their results or repeating the class, said Kemp.

“If your child is disappointed, allow them to feel that way and assure them of your support. Also communicate that you understand how they feel, especially if they worked hard.”