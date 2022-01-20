Human Rights Watch asks justice ministry how SA is curbing attacks on LGBTI individuals

As the North West university held a memorial service for its slain social media officer Sam Mbatha, Human Rights Watch asked government for information on legal and social interventions it has taken to address crimes against the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex (LGBTI) community.

Mbatha, 24, was one of 20 people murdered in the nine months from February to October last year recorded by MambaOnline, a gay activism and news website.

DNA results verified his identity earlier this month and led to the arrest of four suspects. Police discovered the body of a man inside a burnt out Hyundai i20 at a soccer field in Ikageng section, Klipgat in June. He was believed to have been attacked with an axe in a nearby house.

On Wednesday, his colleagues paid tribute to him, deploring the “barbaric, brutal, callous and inhumane” manner in which he died. They described Mbatha as a practising Christian, a person who was “full of energy”, passionate about his career in digital marketing and a much-loved personality on campus who could walk into a room and “command” it with his presence.

Graeme Reid, director of Human Rights Watch's LGBTI rights programme, penned an open letter to the justice and constitutional development ministry expressing concern at the number of people killed or violently assaulted over the past year in circumstances that suggest their sexual orientation or identity was the reason they were targeted.

Asking for information on steps taken to investigate and prosecute the killers of LGBTI people in 2021, he queried which measures had been implemented by the National Task Team on Gender and Sexual Orientation-based Violence Perpetrated against LGBTI Persons.

In 2014, this team was mandated to attend to pending cases in the criminal justice system in which hate crimes were committed against LGBTI people , ensure efficient monitoring of reported hate crimes and provide support to victims. They were also to follow required procedures from the reporting stage to avoid pending cases from becoming backlogged and to develop an electronic data system to assist criminal justice role players in collecting hate crimes-related data.