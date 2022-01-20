South Africa

LISTEN | 2021 matric year 'better than 2020': public school support programme

20 January 2022 - 18:32 By Bulelani Nonyukela
The basic education minister will announce the 2021 matric pass rate on Thursday evening and pupils will receive their results on Friday. File photo.
Image: VELI NHLAPO

Centre for the Advancement of Science and Mathematics Education (CASME) director Henre Benson says the 2021 grade 12 academic year improved from 2020.

Listen:

Benson says learning losses and the affect of Covid-19 on learning was reduced this year.

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga is expected to announce the grade 12 class of 2021 results on Thursday evening.

TimesLIVE

