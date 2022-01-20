LISTEN | 2021 matric year 'better than 2020': public school support programme
20 January 2022 - 18:32
Centre for the Advancement of Science and Mathematics Education (CASME) director Henre Benson says the 2021 grade 12 academic year improved from 2020.
Listen:
Benson says learning losses and the affect of Covid-19 on learning was reduced this year.
Basic education minister Angie Motshekga is expected to announce the grade 12 class of 2021 results on Thursday evening.
TimesLIVE
