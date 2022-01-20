LISTEN | Motshekga praises SA's top 33 matrics who 'soldiered through two years of Covid-19'
Basic education minister Angie Motshekga has commended the top 33 matriculants of 2021 after two years of “stop-start” schooling, switching to virtual learning and attending classes on a rotational basis.
Finishing their last two years of high school under difficult conditions made them “the best of the best”.
More than 800,000 matriculants wrote the exams.
Motshekga addressed the 33 pupils at a breakfast held in their honour in Houghton, Johannesburg on Thursday.
She said they were a “class that got the best of Covid-19. They never had a full Grade 11 year and had to write a paper set three years ago before Covid-19.
“They are literally and figuratively in a class of their own.”
Motshekga said they had laid a good foundation for themselves.
Regardless of whether they became doctors or other professionals, their matric certificate was a prerequisite for almost every job they would apply for
“Your matric certificate will make you smile forever. It is part of your history that you will be proud of forever.”
The department would continue to have an interest in them and their futures.
“Don’t be scared of your greatness and don’t forget that you are best of the best.”
She thanked teachers who dedicated their time to the matric class of 2021, saying she was aware they had sacrificed weekends and holidays to ensure the pupils' success. She also thanked the pupils' parents, saying their support had been invaluable.
Deputy minister of basic education Reginah Mhaule said though Covid-19 had caused many deaths, it had also led to some changes for the better.
“We want to thank Covid-19 for teaching us that we can do things differently. We thought that when we spoke of the fourth Industrial Revolution it would take 10 years to arrive, but Covid-19 pulled us into saying we can start practising it now and that is what we are doing.
“Some would say parliament burned down, but the work of parliament will continue because of [the lessons learnt from] Covid-19.”
She praised Motshekga for her direction and leadership during the pandemic.
Motshekga is expected to announce the overall performance of the class of 2021 on Thursday evening.
The matric class of 2020 achieved a pass rate of 76.2%‚ a drop from 81.3% in the previous year. Pupils' individual results will be accessible on Friday.
