LISTEN | Motshekga praises SA's top 33 matrics who 'soldiered through two years of Covid-19'

She said they were a “class that got the best of Covid-19. They never had a full Grade 11 year and had to write a paper set three years ago before Covid-19.

“They are literally and figuratively in a class of their own.”

Motshekga said they had laid a good foundation for themselves.

Regardless of whether they became doctors or other professionals, their matric certificate was a prerequisite for almost every job they would apply for

“Your matric certificate will make you smile forever. It is part of your history that you will be proud of forever.”

The department would continue to have an interest in them and their futures.

“Don’t be scared of your greatness and don’t forget that you are best of the best.”

She thanked teachers who dedicated their time to the matric class of 2021, saying she was aware they had sacrificed weekends and holidays to ensure the pupils' success. She also thanked the pupils' parents, saying their support had been invaluable.