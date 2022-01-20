POLL | Where will you be checking your matric results this year?
Hundreds of thousands of matrics are waiting anxiously for their results, with several platforms available to check how well they did.
It is just a few more hours until matric results are released on Friday, and Arena Holdings is among those with a dedicated portal.
More than 800,000 pupils wrote their matric exams in November in 67 subjects. Over 13,000 wrote their exams at Independent Examinations Board schools in 65 subjects.
IEB results were released on Wednesday, with a pass rate of 98.39%. This is slightly higher than the 98.06% achieved in 2020
Experts predicted the Covid-19 would hammer the matric pass rate this year.
Prof Chika Sehoole, the dean of the education faculty at the University of Pretoria, forecast that the pass rate would decline by five to 10 percentage points from 76.2% in 2020.
Basic education director-general Mathanzima Mweli said earlier this month that “the crucially important foundation that grade 11 work builds in preparation for grade 12 was weakened” by disruptions due to the pandemic.
There are several portals and services the class of 2021 can use to see their results, including via the education department's website, SMS, USSD, newspapers and your school.
Arena Holdings, the parent company of publications like TimesLIVE and SowetanLIVE, also has a portal.
Matriculants can register to receive their results on https://matric.sowetanlive.co.za/results.
Register and include your exam number and school name to receive a notification when results are released.
