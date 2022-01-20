POLL | Where will you be checking your matric results this year?

Hundreds of thousands of matrics are waiting anxiously for their results, with several platforms available to check how well they did.

It is just a few more hours until matric results are released on Friday, and Arena Holdings is among those with a dedicated portal.

More than 800,000 pupils wrote their matric exams in November in 67 subjects. Over 13,000 wrote their exams at Independent Examinations Board schools in 65 subjects.

IEB results were released on Wednesday, with a pass rate of 98.39%. This is slightly higher than the 98.06% achieved in 2020