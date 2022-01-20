South Africa

POLL | Where will you be checking your matric results this year?

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
20 January 2022 - 14:00
You can get your exam results via Arena Holdings' matric exams platform.
You can get your exam results via Arena Holdings' matric exams platform.
Image: 123RF/NENETUS

Hundreds of thousands of matrics are waiting anxiously for their results, with several platforms available to check how well they did.

It is just a few more hours until matric results are released on Friday, and Arena Holdings is among those with a dedicated portal.

More than 800,000 pupils wrote their matric exams in November in 67 subjects. Over 13,000 wrote their exams at Independent Examinations Board schools in 65 subjects. 

IEB results were released on Wednesday, with a pass rate of 98.39%. This is slightly higher than the 98.06% achieved in 2020

Experts predicted the Covid-19 would hammer the matric pass rate this year.

Prof Chika Sehoole, the dean of the education faculty at the University of Pretoria, forecast that the pass rate would decline by five to 10 percentage points from 76.2% in 2020.

Basic education director-general Mathanzima Mweli said earlier this month that “the crucially important foundation that grade 11 work builds in preparation for grade 12 was weakened” by disruptions due to the pandemic.

There are several portals and services the class of 2021 can use to see their results, including via the education department's website, SMS, USSD, newspapers and your school.

MATRIC | Check your 2021 exam results now

Get instant access to your results on our matric website
News
8 hours ago

Arena Holdings, the parent company of publications like TimesLIVE and SowetanLIVE, also has a portal.

Matriculants can register to receive their results on https://matric.sowetanlive.co.za/results.

Register and include your exam number and school name to receive a notification when results are released.

READ MORE:

MATRIC | Check your 2021 exam results now

Get instant access to your results on our matric website
News
8 hours ago

Here are a few tips on how to deal with the emotions of getting your matric results

“Children should talk to their parents in advance about what they are expecting, especially if you are worried and feel like your exams didn't go ...
News
1 day ago

‘For whose gain?’: Thuli Madonsela weighs in on court ruling to publish matric results

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela has joined many weighing in on the Pretoria high court’s ruling that matric results should be published.
News
2 days ago

Matric results can be published online by media platforms, court rules

The Pretoria high court has granted an urgent application by an 18-year-old matric pupil to reverse basic education minister Angie Motshega's ...
News
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 8 places where you can check your matric results - including right here! South Africa
  2. Iconic Durban airport faces closure as city looks to develop site South Africa
  3. 162 pupils abducted at night from North West school in five bakkie loads South Africa
  4. IEB 2021 matric results are out: check yours now South Africa
  5. No, Julius, you’re not the labour police News

Latest Videos

Drone shows North West homes submerged in water as flooding continues across SA
Minister Motshekga acknowledges “hallmark performance” of class of 2021.