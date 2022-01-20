Residents evacuated after floods in North West as government declares national disaster

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) has had to open five sluice gates on the Vaal-Orange River System, to cope with “the sheer volume of water due to the ongoing rains”.

Tsholofelo Mathibedi, spokesperson for the provincial co-operative governance department, said recent torrential rains have affected about 702 households throughout the North West.

“About 13 local municipalities are affected by the disaster. The severe weather conditions have led to damage to property and the environmental degradation which includes the emergence of potholes on many of our roads. This has disrupted community life in the affected areas. To date, there are no reported fatalities.

“The situation is likely to get worse as the sluice gates of the Vaal and Bloemhof dams have been opened to reduce the amount of water and the dam is a tributary.”

Mathibedi said the occupants of 72 houses and 50 chalets have been evacuated in the Bloemhof area.

Muchenge said they could only take the most important things when they evacuated their home. “Clothes, food and personal care products are what we could manage.

“We will have to wait and see what happens. As long we can still go to work,” added Muchenge.

At the Bloemhof Golf Club, staff fear it will take a long time before they will be able to fully rejuvenate their lawns and get back to business. Benjamin Runganga, bar manager at the golf club, said half of the golf course was under water.

“They started opening the water gates on Monday and during the night the levels went up. It was a panic situation because there’s a possibility that they can open more [sluice gates].”