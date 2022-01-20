South Africa

SA records nearly 4,000 new Covid-19 cases, 139 deaths in 24 hours

20 January 2022 - 19:35 By TimesLIVE
SA has had a total of 3,572,860 Covid-19 cases and 93,846 deaths to date. File photo.
Image: 123RF/MILKOS

SA recorded just less than 4,000 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, statistics from the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) revealed on Thursday.

According to the institute, there were 3,962 new infections in the past day, with the most recorded in Gauteng (928), followed by the Western Cape (813) and KwaZulu-Natal (681).

No other province recorded more than 500 infections in the past 24 hours.

The NICD also reported, using health department data, that there were 139 Covid-19 related deaths in the past day. However, due to a backlog of mortality cases, it was confirmed that 31 of these deaths had occurred in the past 24 to 28 hours.

This means that there have been 3,572,860 total cases and 93,846 total fatalities to date.

Data also showed that there were 135 new hospital admissions in the past day, meaning that there are 7,059 people in SA's hospitals for Covid-19 treatment.

TimesLIVE

