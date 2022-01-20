Was Hermione Cronje pushed?

Outgoing National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Investigating Directorate head Advocate Hermione Cronje may have been pushed to resign instead of quitting of her own accord, according to her resignation letter which TimesLIVE has obtained.

In a letter addressed to National Director of Public Prosecutions Adv Shamila Batohi dated November 30, Cronje references previous correspondence she received from Batohi that appears to suggest her departure was far from sudden.

“I have taken some time to consider your letter of October 22 proposing options for my departure from the NPA and the role of Investigating Director,” she wrote.

“This role has been all consuming. It has taken a toll on my health and on the wellbeing of my family. It is unfortunately impossible to sustain any longer. I have despaired about making this decision given how critical the war on corruption is for the future of our country,” she added.

At a press conference on December 6, a week after Cronje’s letter, Batohi said Cronje had wanted to leave for some time, but that she had asked her to stay on. She said she later realised it would be “in the interest of all concerned” if Cronje left.

Cronje, who had been in office for 30 months at the time of her resignation, did not attend the media briefing, which Batohi downplayed due to the fact that she did not sit on the NPA’s executive committee.

Batohi at the time denied that the NPA was in any crisis.