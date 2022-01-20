South Africa

WATCH | ‘I don’t have anything now’: Displaced Ladysmith residents lose everything in floods

Emile Bosch Multimedia journalist
20 January 2022 - 15:00

Displaced residents of Ladysmith in KwaZulu-Natal feel they have nothing to go back to after floodwaters ravaged the town on Sunday. 

Despite chest-high water levels receding on Tuesday, 50 of the initial 125 displaced people from the immediate area who were housed at the Ladysmith Indoor Sport Centre, remained on Wednesday evening. 

Displaced resident Brenda Mazibuko wept as she described the sense of loss she felt. 

“That’s why I asked the guy when we could go back to our houses so that we can check everything, because I don’t have anything now,” Mazibuko says. 

“It’s not only me, my yard mates, my street mates. We’ve got children here. We don’t have anything, we just ran away like this.”

Members of the non-profit Al-Imdaad Foundation rescued Mazibuko from her home by boat. She says the floodwater reached her neck at the time of her rescue. 

The foundation has been feeding those affected at the centre.

She says she is eager to return to her home to see the extent of the damage, though at the time of her fleeing, most of her living space and belongings were under water.

The government has declared a national disaster in the wake of the damage caused across the country by heavy summer rains.

The declaration requires government departments to strengthen support in implementing contingency arrangements for those affected.

TimesLIVE 

MORE:

WATCH | Clean-up operations begin in Ladysmith as water level subsides

Clean-up operations have started in Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal, after the banks of the Klip River broke and flooded parts of the CBD on Sunday.
News
1 day ago

WATCH | Aerial footage shows flooding engulfing Ladysmith while rescue operations continue

Dozens of people have been relocated from their homes in the KwaZulu-Natal town of Ladysmith after heavy rains left streets and homes flooded.
Multimedia
1 day ago

Residents in two flood-ravaged KZN towns evacuated after weekend storms

Residents in parts of Ladysmith and Msinga in KwaZulu-Natal have been evacuated after heavy rain resulted in rivers bursting their banks, causing ...
News
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Iconic Durban airport faces closure as city looks to develop site South Africa
  2. On the run at gogo’s house: R4m theft suspect Bathobile Mlangeni had no cash, ... South Africa
  3. WATCH | KZN family's lucky escape as elephant overturns their SUV South Africa
  4. 162 pupils abducted at night from North West school in five bakkie loads South Africa
  5. IEB 2021 matric results are out: check yours now South Africa

Latest Videos

Drone shows North West homes submerged in water as flooding continues across SA
Picking up the pieces: Ladysmith reeling after severe flooding