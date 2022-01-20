WATCH LIVE | Basic education department announces 2021 NSC matric results
Starts at 6pm
20 January 2022 - 17:59
The department of basic education will announce the 2021 National Senior Certificate (NSC) matric results on Thursday night.
TimesLIVE
The department of basic education will announce the 2021 National Senior Certificate (NSC) matric results on Thursday night.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.