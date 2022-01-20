WATCH | Pupil blinded by snake venom achieves top-20 matric marks in class of 2021

Lethabo Maleka was just 10 years old when his life changed forever, after an encounter with a cobra.

The 19-year-old matric pupil told TimesLIVE of the 2012 incident that led to him losing his sight. The venom that entered his eyes resulted in him struggling to see the blackboard at school.

“It just got worse over time, and now I am totally blind,” says Maleka.

Despite his disability, Maleka was invited as one of the top 20 achievers to breakfast with the minister and deputy minister of basic education at the Houghton Hotel in Johannesburg on Thursday.