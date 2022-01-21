South Africa

MATRIC | Check your 2021 exam results now

Get instant access to your results on our matric website

21 January 2022 - 06:00 By Staff writer
Image: 123RF/TimesLIVE

The Department of Basic Education has announced the results for the 2021 National Senior Certificate (NSC) matric exams. The matric class of 2021 achieved a pass rate of 76.4%‚ a slight increase from 76.2% in the previous year. 

HOW IT WORKS: Enter your exam number to see your results along with comparative statistics about your school and your province.

You can also type your school's name to see more information about how your entire class performed, and to see how your province fared.

PLEASE NOTE: Western Cape results will be published at 4pm on Friday January 21.

So you’ve passed matric. What comes next?

SPONSORED | Here are some important things to keep in mind if you're planning to keep studying after leaving school
News
1 day ago

Image: Supplied

The results are brought to you in partnership with Stadio Higher Education, the specialist in contact learning and distance learning in SA.

Stadio has brought together four prestigious institutions with more than a century's collective experience in providing quality, affordable higher education.

It offers more than 50 accredited qualifications across five faculties and 10 campuses via contact, distance and blended learning. Read more here.

