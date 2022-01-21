Class of 2021 passes baton to class of 2022

Pupils in the matric class of 2022 should start studying from the first term.

This is the advice from one of KwaZulu-Natal’s top pupils, Maryam Mather, who obtained seven distinctions and a 94.57% aggregate.

Mather, who was Durban Girls' High School dux last year, is one of the top 20 matriculants in the province and KwaZulu-Natal’s top accounting pupil.

“Start studying from term 1 but also try to take breaks in between and have fun with your friends to ensure you don’t burn out. Hard work and effort really pays off in the end. If you dedicate time and energy to your goals, you will achieve them,” she said on Friday.

Mather, who plans to study computer science and data analytics this year, made summaries and notes from the beginning of the year.

“Past papers were the resource that helped the most. They help you to understand and prepare for what’s going to be in your exams,” she said.