Class of 2021 passes baton to class of 2022

Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
21 January 2022 - 15:02
Maryam Mather, who was Durban Girls' High School dux last year, is one of the top 20 matriculants in the province and KwaZulu-Natal's top accounting pupil. She was one of the top pupils honoured at an event in Durban on Friday.
Image: Supplied

Pupils in the matric class of 2022 should start studying from the first term.

This is the advice from one of KwaZulu-Natal’s top pupils, Maryam Mather, who obtained seven distinctions and a 94.57% aggregate.

Mather, who was Durban Girls' High School dux last year, is one of the top 20 matriculants in the province and KwaZulu-Natal’s top accounting pupil.

“Start studying from term 1 but also try to take breaks in between and have fun with your friends to ensure you don’t burn out. Hard work and effort really pays off in the end. If you dedicate time and energy to your goals, you will achieve them,” she said on Friday.

Mather, who plans to study computer science and data analytics this year, made summaries and notes from the beginning of the year.

“Past papers were the resource that helped the most. They help you to understand and prepare for what’s going to be in your exams,” she said.

8 places where you can check your matric results - including right here!

Here's where you can check your results.
News
1 day ago

In her free time, Mather read books and listened to music.

“Enjoy your time because the year goes by so fast,” she added.

Speaking at an event in Durban to announce matric results in the province, premier Sihle Zikalala said KZN looked to the class of 2022 to beat the records of the class of 2021.

An objective set by the provincial education department was to open the doors of university entrance by increasing the total number of pupils obtaining bachelor passes.

“In 2020 the province obtained 51,074 bachelor passes and in 2021 61,856 bachelor passes. This is 10,782 more bachelor passes. The province has increased the number of pupils who are eligible for university studies by 3.9%,” Zikalala said.

The department said in its academic improvement strategy it wanted to increase the number of pupils who obtain diploma passes.

“This was achieved because in 2020 KwaZulu-Natal obtained 42 128 diploma passes and in 2021 the number increased to 49,042. This is an increase of 6,914,” Zikalala said.

“The province also aimed at reducing higher certificate and National Senior Certificate passes, called a ‘school-leaving certificate’, in favour of bachelor and diploma passes. This was achieved because 10 out of 12 districts did not have the NSC. Only two districts obtained this type of certificate.”

