COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | How can I reduce my anxiety around the Covid-19 pandemic?

January 21 2022 07:00
How can I reduce my anxiety around the Covid-19 pandemic?
The World Health Organisation (WHO) says living during a pandemic can be stressful and cause anxiety for some people, who might find it difficult to cope and adjust to the new normal.
It says while feelings of powerlessness are common, living with them can be made easier by adopting positive lifestyle changes and coping mechanisms.
The organisation says exercise is one of the vital changes to incorporate into one's daily routine.
“Your body and mind are connected. Being physically active is good for your body and can help your mind feel better too. If you can go outside, try a walk, run, bike ride, or any other sport. If indoors, try dancing, stretching or any other movement you can do,” says the WHO.
Win big ... but you only stand a chance in this lottery if you’re vaxxed
Omicron vaccine is all well and good, but the real money is on an all-in-one jab
Pfizer and Moderna are starting to churn out doses of Omicron-specific vaccines, and they say they could have data on whether the shots are effective as soon as March. But is this the best way to build and maintain protection against Covid-19?
The world is breeding new variants so fast, it may not make sense to chase them one at a time. Global regulators don’t necessarily think it’s the right approach. The World Health Organisation and the US Food and Drug Administration say Omicron-specific vaccines might not be needed, and that public-health agencies around the world — not drug companies — should work together to decide the composition of the next vaccines.
#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 37,484 tests were conducted in the last 24hrs, with 3,962 new cases, representing a 10.6% positivity rate. A further 31 #COVID19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 93,846 to date. See more here: https://t.co/3hODsgfRkG pic.twitter.com/tkuiRG8mnN— NICD (@nicd_sa) January 20, 2022
