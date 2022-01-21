COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | How can I reduce my anxiety around the Covid-19 pandemic?

January 21 2022 07:00

How can I reduce my anxiety around the Covid-19 pandemic?

The World Health Organisation (WHO) says living during a pandemic can be stressful and cause anxiety for some people, who might find it difficult to cope and adjust to the new normal.

It says while feelings of powerlessness are common, living with them can be made easier by adopting positive lifestyle changes and coping mechanisms.

The organisation says exercise is one of the vital changes to incorporate into one's daily routine.

“Your body and mind are connected. Being physically active is good for your body and can help your mind feel better too. If you can go outside, try a walk, run, bike ride, or any other sport. If indoors, try dancing, stretching or any other movement you can do,” says the WHO.