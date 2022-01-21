South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | How can I reduce my anxiety around the Covid-19 pandemic?

21 January 2022 - 06:30 By TimesLIVE
Atlas Smookler, receives a coronavirus disease (Covid-19) test at the Austin Jewish Academy as the spread of the Omicron variant leads to teacher shortages amid the Covid-19 pandemic in Austin, Texas, US, January 20, 2022.
Atlas Smookler, receives a coronavirus disease (Covid-19) test at the Austin Jewish Academy as the spread of the Omicron variant leads to teacher shortages amid the Covid-19 pandemic in Austin, Texas, US, January 20, 2022.
Image: REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

January 21 2022 07:00

How can I reduce my anxiety around the Covid-19 pandemic?

The World Health Organisation (WHO) says living during a pandemic can be stressful and cause anxiety for some people, who might find it difficult to cope and adjust to the new normal. 

It says while feelings of powerlessness are common, living with them can be made easier by adopting positive lifestyle changes and coping mechanisms.

The organisation says exercise is one of the vital changes to incorporate into one's daily routine.

“Your body and mind are connected. Being physically active is good for your body and can help your mind feel better too. If you can go outside, try a walk, run, bike ride, or any other sport. If indoors, try dancing, stretching or any other movement you can do,” says the WHO.

January 21 2022 - 06:30

Win big ... but you only stand a chance in this lottery if you’re vaxxed

 

January 21 2022 - 06:00

Omicron vaccine is all well and good, but the real money is on an all-in-one jab

Pfizer and Moderna are starting to churn out doses of Omicron-specific vaccines, and they say they could have data on whether the shots are effective as soon as March. But is this the best way to build and maintain protection against Covid-19?

The world is breeding new variants so fast, it may not make sense to chase them one at a time. Global regulators don’t necessarily think it’s the right approach. The World Health Organisation and the US Food and Drug Administration say Omicron-specific vaccines might not be needed, and that public-health agencies around the world — not drug companies — should work together to decide the composition of the next vaccines.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 8 places where you can check your matric results - including right here! South Africa
  2. Iconic Durban airport faces closure as city looks to develop site South Africa
  3. 162 pupils abducted at night from North West school in five bakkie loads South Africa
  4. IEB 2021 matric results are out: check yours now South Africa
  5. Customer ‘accidentally’ drives vehicle through car dealership shopfront South Africa

Latest Videos

Drone shows North West homes submerged in water as flooding continues across SA
Picking up the pieces: Ladysmith reeling after severe flooding