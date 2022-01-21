Excitement as congratulations pour in for matric class of 2021
Basic education minister Angie Motshekga announced on Thursday evening that the matric class of 2021 achieved a 76.4% pass rate, up from 76.2% the year before.
Hundreds of thousands of pupils got their matric results on Friday, with social media buzzing with excitement and reaction.
There are several platforms available to check your results, including this really handy one from Arena Holdings.
More than 800,000 pupils wrote their matric exams in November in 67 subjects. Over 13,000 wrote their exams at Independent Examinations Board schools in 65 subjects.
IEB results were released on Wednesday, with a pass rate of 98.39%. This is slightly higher than the 98.06% achieved in 2020.
Motshekga said the class of 2021 demonstrated resilience in the face of a global pandemic.
“The overall pass mark and passes with distinctions, even in critical subjects, are a hallmark of performance for the class of 2021. The classes of 2020 and 2021 produced the best results of quality in the history of the NSC exams. We are very proud,” said the minister.
Excited pupils took to social media to share their results, while others weighed in on the general pass rate.
Just bagged a bachelor🎉#MatricResults pic.twitter.com/Dur4Wtae4T— Pluto. (@pluto_success) January 20, 2022
Bagged a bachelors degree and four distinctions.♥️#MatricResults pic.twitter.com/ycOPpDPMEs— Amogelang (@amomalatsi) January 21, 2022
Congratulations To The Class Of 2021 🕯🕯 To Many Productive Years That Are Surely Coming 👏 ❤#MatricResults— Phemelo Khoza (@EasyGoingMelo) January 21, 2022
I'm so grateful. Distinction girlies and acceptance offers. Best good morning text🥺❤️ #MatricResults pic.twitter.com/etiteCoHKL— capricorn baby (@faithie_baithie) January 21, 2022
Not my baby girl bagging 4 distinctions 😭😭🥺😍❤️. Soooo proud of my baby sis.#MatricResults #Classof2021— @TumiWho? (@Tumisang_A) January 21, 2022
Well done to the teachers as well, thank you for the all the work you did. #MatricResults— Thandeka (@Thandek14272387) January 21, 2022
#MatricResults all we did was to support and encourage umchana to study and give her best last year, and in the early hours of today we saw her in the paper Admission to bachelor degree. I am really happy for umchana wam now we will walk together the journey in varsity.— SMARTPROTECTION SECURITY (@nkulipp) January 21, 2022
Yal my lil sis passed her matric ♥️😭 so proud #MatricResults— It's Kamo Stan Acc. (@kamostan) January 21, 2022
Congratulations to the class of 2021 and thank you to all the teachers who sacrificed their free time, pushed an extra mile for the class of 2021 to do good #MatricResults— Šhaun Grey (@ShaunGrey_) January 21, 2022
