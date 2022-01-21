Excitement as congratulations pour in for matric class of 2021

Hundreds of thousands of pupils got their matric results on Friday, with social media buzzing with excitement and reaction.

There are several platforms available to check your results, including this really handy one from Arena Holdings.

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga announced on Thursday evening that the matric class of 2021 achieved a 76.4% pass rate, up from 76.2% the year before.

More than 800,000 pupils wrote their matric exams in November in 67 subjects. Over 13,000 wrote their exams at Independent Examinations Board schools in 65 subjects.

IEB results were released on Wednesday, with a pass rate of 98.39%. This is slightly higher than the 98.06% achieved in 2020.

Motshekga said the class of 2021 demonstrated resilience in the face of a global pandemic.

“The overall pass mark and passes with distinctions, even in critical subjects, are a hallmark of performance for the class of 2021. The classes of 2020 and 2021 produced the best results of quality in the history of the NSC exams. We are very proud,” said the minister.

Excited pupils took to social media to share their results, while others weighed in on the general pass rate.