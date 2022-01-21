South Africa

Former employee of prestigious KZN school accused of 'unacceptable behaviour'

21 January 2022 - 09:19 By TANIA BROUGHTON
Pupils at a prestigious KwaZulu-Natal school who were victims of alleged “unacceptable behaviour” by a former staff member, have been asked to come forward Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/tinnakornlek

Pupils at a prestigious KwaZulu-Natal school who were victims of alleged “unacceptable behaviour” by a former staff member, have been asked to come forward and provide information for an investigation.

In a circular to parents and stakeholders, the headmaster and head of the school governing body, appealed to those with any knowledge of the incidents to help with the investigation and thanked those “courageous” people who had already done so.

The letter stated that anyone requiring support should contact the school’s resident psychologist.

“We understand that many of you will have questions and ask you to respect the privacy of all individuals involved in the investigation while we work with the authorities to find out the facts and to deal with them responsibly and within the laws of our country.”

In a media statement, they said the alleged “behaviour” may have compromised the welfare of pupils.

It was allegedly perpetrated by a “person who was held in high esteem” at the school.

“The allegations made against our former employee have been communicated to the KZN department of education and reported to the SA Police Services.

“The school has also engaged a professional, independent and objective investigation team. We are committed to supporting the SAPS, the KZN department of education and other authorities in their investigations, as well as parents and learners who were impacted.”

Investigations are at an early stage. It is understood that the employee resigned last year.

The school and governing body said it would not answer any further questions at this time.

TimesLIVE

