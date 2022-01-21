South Africa

WATCH | Four trapped in burning building in central Durban

21 January 2022 - 11:42
At least four people are trapped in a building on fire in central Durban.
Image: ALS Paramedics

At least four people are trapped in a building in central Durban which caught alight on Friday.

Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said smoke could be seen billowing out of the building on Dr Pixley Kaseme Street.

“Firefighters are working with a high angle rescue system. At this stage it is confirmed that as many as four people are stuck in the building,” he said.

Van Reenen said the air force has been placed on standby.

Garrith Jamieson of ALS Paramedics said one person suffered moderate injuries and is being treated on the scene.

Jamieson said firefighters are trying to reach more people in need of help. 

“Traffic has been closed off in the area to allow emergency services to assist firefighters battling the blaze.”

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

