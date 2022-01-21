South Africa

Government gets R11.4bn World Bank loan to bolster Covid-19 recovery efforts

21 January 2022 - 07:49 By Wendell Roelf
“The World Bank budget support is coming at a critical time for us,” Dondo Mogajane, the director-general of the National Treasury, said in a statement.
“The World Bank budget support is coming at a critical time for us,” Dondo Mogajane, the director-general of the National Treasury, said in a statement.
Image: Esa Alexander/Sunday Times/ File photo

The World Bank has approved a Covid-19 linked $750m (R11.4bn) development policy loan to SA to protect the poor and support economic recovery from the pandemic, a statement from the National Treasury said on Friday. 

The country has been hit hard by four waves of infection that killed close to 94,000 people and infected 3.5-million in Africa's worst caseload. Successive lockdowns meant to protect people have led to the closure of thousands of businesses, swelling an army of unemployed as SA's jobless rate hit records in 2021.

“The World Bank budget support is coming at a critical time for us,” Dondo Mogajane, the director-general of the National Treasury, said in a statement.

Funds from the development policy loan would help bridge a financing gap stemming from additional spending on the Covid-19 crisis, he said.

Reuters

MORE:

Tax, paying down debt and where to spend your cash: finance minister calls for input

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana will deliver his inaugural national Budget speech on February 23, his office said on Thursday.
Politics
18 hours ago

New year economic outlook partly gloomy with occasional sun

Inflation and a range of global challenges likely to counteract any relief from a waning pandemic
Business Times
1 week ago

RAYMOND PARSONS | 10 building blocks to enrich SA’s economy in 2022

In SA, the flat performance of private and public sector investment remains of special concern, as it is upon this that future growth mainly rests.
Ideas
3 weeks ago

How SA can create jobs, repair floundering economy — IMF experts

Persistent budget deficits have saddled the government with a high debt burden and ballooning financing costs, while leaving no fiscal space to ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 8 places where you can check your matric results - including right here! South Africa
  2. Iconic Durban airport faces closure as city looks to develop site South Africa
  3. 162 pupils abducted at night from North West school in five bakkie loads South Africa
  4. IEB 2021 matric results are out: check yours now South Africa
  5. Customer ‘accidentally’ drives vehicle through car dealership shopfront South Africa

Latest Videos

Drone shows North West homes submerged in water as flooding continues across SA
Picking up the pieces: Ladysmith reeling after severe flooding