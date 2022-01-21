South Africa

Your Covid-19 questions answered

How can I reduce my anxiety around the Covid-19 pandemic?

21 January 2022 - 07:00
Living during a pandemic may cause anxiety, says the WHO. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf/galitskaya

The World Health Organisation (WHO) says living during a pandemic can be stressful and cause anxiety for some people, who might find it difficult to cope and adjust to the new normal.

It says while feelings of powerlessness are common, living with them can be made easier by adopting positive lifestyle changes and coping mechanisms.

The organisation says exercise is one of the vital changes to incorporate into one's daily routine.

“Your body and mind are connected. Being physically active is good for your body and can help your mind feel better too. If you can go outside, try a walk, run, bike ride, or any other sport. If indoors, try dancing, stretching or any other movement you can do,” says the WHO.

It also recommends developing healthy habits, healthy eating, keeping in contact with loved ones and mindfulness. Mindfulness means being aware of your feelings rather than trying to be positive all the time, as that can make you feel worse.

Our body experiences and reacts to how we feel. Do you often get headaches? Do your shoulders, chest, or stomach sometimes feel tense? Try closing your eyes, and listening to your own breathing.

“Notice how you feel in each part of your body, starting from your head down to your toes. Notice if you are feeling any tightness, pain, or pressure in your body. Being aware of where you are feeling tension can help you release it.”

