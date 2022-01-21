KZN class of 2021 the 'most resilient' after facing July unrest and Covid-19 disruptions

The class of 2021 in KwaZulu-Natal has proven to be the “most resilient” in recent history, education MEC Kwazi Mshengu said on Friday.

Speaking at an event in Durban to announce the matric results in the province, Mshengu said the class of 2021 had to contend with two full years of Covid-19 disruption.

“Unlike the 2020 grade 12 learners, this cohort is the one that lost a lot of time for several months in grade 11 and missed out on an opportunity to cover certain learning areas that would have better prepared them for grade 12,” he said.

The class of 2021 also had to contend with the July unrest, which swept through the province, resulting in widespread violence, looting and chaos. Mshengu said the unrest forced the department of education to cancel its annual winter classes.

“Today we stand proud that notwithstanding all these and related difficulties, the performance of the class of 2021 is an outstanding 76.8%, which is a marginal 0.8% decrease from the performance of the class of 2020,” he said.