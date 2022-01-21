Leigh Matthews' murderer Donovan Moodley to apply for parole

After serving fewer than 17 years for kidnapping student Leigh Matthews and shooting her in the head with a hollow-point bullet, convicted murderer Donovan Moodley will apply for parole on Friday morning.

On July 25 2005 Moodley, who was then 24, told the Johannesburg high court he was guilty of murdering Leigh, that he had kidnapped her and taken a R50,000 ransom from her father.

He then order her to strip, cover herself with a blanket and turn away from him. He shot her in the head and another three times in the body.

The court found that Moodley had not been candid in his account that he killed her on the spot where her body was found 11 days later by a grass-cutter in Walkerville.

Judge Joop Labuschagne ruled that Moodley had not acted alone, and that he had hidden Leigh’s body in a cold storage facility before dumping her body along with the spent cartridges where they were found in the veld.

He sentenced Moodley to life for the murder, 15 years for kidnapping and another 10 for extortion. He began serving his sentence on August 4 2005.