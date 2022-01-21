LISTEN | A+ for class of 2021 for conquering disruptions: education expert
21 January 2022 - 14:04
Education expert and University of Johannesburg associate professor Nicky Roberts says the 2021 matric class did well, especially given they experienced a full year of Covid-19 and associated disruptions.
Basic education minister Angie Motshekga announced that the pass rate went up marginally to 76.4%.
“We are seeing stability in the system and we are improving over time,” says Roberts.
She says matric starts at conception and she would like to see more investment in early childhood development.
