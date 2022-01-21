South Africa

LISTEN | A+ for class of 2021 for conquering disruptions: education expert

21 January 2022 - 14:04 By Bulelani Nonyukela
The matric class of 2021 overcame numerous disruptions. File photo.
The matric class of 2021 overcame numerous disruptions. File photo.
Image: VELI NHLAPO

Education expert and University of Johannesburg associate professor Nicky Roberts says the 2021 matric class did well, especially given they experienced a full year of Covid-19 and associated disruptions.

Listen:

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga announced that the pass rate went up marginally to 76.4%.

“We are seeing stability in the system and we are improving over time,” says Roberts. 

She says matric starts at conception and she would like to see more investment in early childhood development.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

MATRIC | Check your 2021 exam results now

Get instant access to your results on our matric website
News
9 hours ago

Excitement as congratulations pour in for matric class of 2021

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga announced on Thursday evening that the matric class of 2021 achieved a 76.4% pass rate, up from 76.2% the ...
News
6 hours ago

KZN class of 2021 the 'most resilient' after facing July unrest and Covid-19 disruptions

The class of 2021 in KwaZulu-Natal has proven to the "most resilient" in recent history, education MEC Kwazi Mshengu said on Friday.
News
3 hours ago

Panyaza Lesufi uses Gauteng matric results to take swipe at Mmusi Maimane

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi on Friday used the achievements of the province's matric pupils as an opportunity to criticise One SA Movement ...
News
2 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 8 places where you can check your matric results - including right here! South Africa
  2. Iconic Durban airport faces closure as city looks to develop site South Africa
  3. 162 pupils abducted at night from North West school in five bakkie loads South Africa
  4. IEB 2021 matric results are out: check yours now South Africa
  5. No, Julius, you’re not the labour police News

Latest Videos

Drone shows North West homes submerged in water as flooding continues across SA
Minister Motshekga acknowledges “hallmark performance” of class of 2021.