OBITUARY | Frank Dutton, one of SA’s finest detectives

Frank Kennan Dutton will arguably go down as one of country’s greatest detectives, whose work resulted in major breakthroughs in crimes against humanity in countries across the globe and on South African soil.

Dutton died aged 72 after a stroke on Thursday.

At the time of his death he was a senior investigator with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Investigative Directorate after working on the state capture inquiry.

He played leading roles in complex investigations in SA and many other countries, including Bosnia, Croatia, Kosovo, Sudan (Darfur), Afghanistan, Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Cameroon, Uganda, Nigeria, Rwanda, Kyrgyzstan, Liberia, Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Brazil and East Timor.

On Thursday acting chief justice and state capture inquiry chairperson Raymond Zondo said: “I was very saddened to hear of Mr Dutton’s passing on. He was one of the best detectives and investigators this country has produced. This country benefited immensely from his skill and dedication. Many other countries also benefited from his experience and skill.