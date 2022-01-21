Panyaza Lesufi uses Gauteng matric results to take swipe at Mmusi Maimane

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi on Friday used the achievements of the province's matric pupils as an opportunity to criticise One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane.

Taking to the podium at the Birchwood Hotel in Ekurhuleni at an event aimed at honouring the top achievers in the province, Lesufi made reference to Maimane, albeit without mentioning him by name.

He dragged Maimane for dragging the education department to court, wanting the courts to shut down schools as he believed it was a danger for children to be in schools amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Lesufi said had Maimane had his way, children would have been at home, twiddling their thumbs.