Pretoria West water interruption caused by obstruction between reservoir and bulk water meter

The City of Tshwane says the Pretoria West area is experiencing water supply challenges due to an obstruction between the Iscor reservoir and the downstream bulk water meter.

According to the city, the affected areas are Proclamation Hill, West Park, Pretoria West Industrial and Kwaggasrand.

“These areas are supplied water through the Iscor reservoir and unfortunately over the past week the reservoir has experienced various technical challenges,” said Phillip Nel, MMC for utility services and regional operations and co-ordination, in a statement.

Nel said the reservoir had initially run dry after infrastructure maintenance and upgrade work carried out at the Heights reservoir which feeds the Iscor reservoir. He said the Iscor reservoir struggled to recover after the work was completed.

“After investigations, it was discovered that there was an obstruction at the reservoir inlet that blocked water from flowing into the reservoir. The obstruction was removed and the problem resolved.”