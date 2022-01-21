Pretoria West water interruption caused by obstruction between reservoir and bulk water meter
'The obstruction was removed and the problem resolved,' says MMC Phillip Nel
The City of Tshwane says the Pretoria West area is experiencing water supply challenges due to an obstruction between the Iscor reservoir and the downstream bulk water meter.
According to the city, the affected areas are Proclamation Hill, West Park, Pretoria West Industrial and Kwaggasrand.
“These areas are supplied water through the Iscor reservoir and unfortunately over the past week the reservoir has experienced various technical challenges,” said Phillip Nel, MMC for utility services and regional operations and co-ordination, in a statement.
Nel said the reservoir had initially run dry after infrastructure maintenance and upgrade work carried out at the Heights reservoir which feeds the Iscor reservoir. He said the Iscor reservoir struggled to recover after the work was completed.
“After investigations, it was discovered that there was an obstruction at the reservoir inlet that blocked water from flowing into the reservoir. The obstruction was removed and the problem resolved.”
He said on Thursday it was discovered that there was no flow from the reservoir to the supply areas while the reservoir level was rising, and the reservoir was showing good signs of recovery.
“Following extensive investigations, it was found that there is an obstruction between the reservoir and the downstream bulk water meter as the meter was not running.”
Nel said the technical team has started with maintenance work that includes scouring the system, stripping the meter to clear the blockage and cleaning the reservoir.
“During this period the city has arranged roaming water tankers to the affected areas. An update will be provided later today [Friday] on the progress and estimated time of completion. The city apologises for the inconvenience.”
TimesLIVE
