There are 6,892 Covid-19 patients hospitalised in SA

21 January 2022 - 18:36 By TIMESLIVE
There were 3,520 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) reported on Friday.
Image: 123RF/phonlamaiphoto

As of Friday there were 6,892 people admitted to public and private hospitals in SA with Covid-19.

The National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) said in an update that 3,520 new Covid-19 cases had been identified in SA, pushing the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,576,379. This increase represents a 10% positivity rate.

Snapshot of the Covid-19 situation in SA on Friday January 21 2022.
Image: NICD

"Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the national department of health, there may be a backlog of Covid-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the department reports 103 deaths and of these, 10 occurred in the past 24-48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 93,949 to date."

The majority of new cases were from Gauteng (25%), followed by Western Cape (21%) and  KwaZulu-Natal (15%). Limpopo accounted for 11%, Eastern Cape, Free State, Mpumalanga and North West each accounted for 6% and the Northern Cape accounted for 5% of  new cases.

