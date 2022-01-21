WATCH | Correctional services explains what it will consider in Donovan Moodley appeal process

The department of correctional services says Leigh Matthews' murderer, Donovan Moodley, has been eligible for parole since June 2018.

Department spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo briefed the media on Friday about the procedures and factors when considering parole.

“The procedure is that representations must go to the national council for correctional services [and] eventually to the minister. It can be in a written form or orally, so if it's orally we still have to document everything,” he said.