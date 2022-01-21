South Africa

WATCH | Police officer using kung-fu on his colleagues in Cape Town goes viral

21 January 2022 - 08:59
The SA Police Service (SAPS) said management is conducting an internal investigation into the viral video. File photo.
The SA Police Service (SAPS) said management is conducting an internal investigation into the viral video. File photo.
Image: Gareth Wilson

A video of a police officer using kung-fu on his colleagues has gone viral on social media.

In a series of clips circulated online, the unidentified officer can be seen doing karate moves and kung-fu kicks on his colleagues as they attempt to restrain him.

He is also seen talking to random people and is surrounded by his colleagues who try to calm him down.

“Leave me alone, do you want to arrest me? What do you want to do? I don't work for them any more. I just have the uniform,” the officer can be heard saying.

“Rastafari, we stand for the truth. We stand for the sons and daughters, we don’t hide behind the lies any more. We stand for those who can't stand for themselves.”

It is still unclear what led to the attack, but the SA Police Service (SAPS) said management was conducting an internal investigation.

“The video clip has been viewed by SAPS management and we are aware of the incident,” said the SAPS.

“The member has been referred to a medical facility for assistance. While this aspect is being attended to, an internal investigation is under way.”

On social media, many users, including transport minister Fikile Mbalula, expressed concern over the video.

Here is a snapshot of what they had to say:

READ MORE

'We arrested 10 of them': Cops swoop on Malamulele police station robbers wanted for alleged crime spree

'When thugs enter a police station what message does it [send] to the community?'
News
22 hours ago

Police discover skeletal remains on KwaZulu-Natal farm

Police in Port Edward, on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast, are searching for the family of a man whose skeletal remains were found on a farm.
News
1 day ago

Robbers attack Mpumalanga small business owners

Mpumalanga police have condemned an attack on small business owners living in the Sabie Flats in Hazyview.
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 8 places where you can check your matric results - including right here! South Africa
  2. Iconic Durban airport faces closure as city looks to develop site South Africa
  3. 162 pupils abducted at night from North West school in five bakkie loads South Africa
  4. IEB 2021 matric results are out: check yours now South Africa
  5. No, Julius, you’re not the labour police News

Latest Videos

Drone shows North West homes submerged in water as flooding continues across SA
Minister Motshekga acknowledges “hallmark performance” of class of 2021.