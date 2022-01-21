We have made it, notwithstanding Covid-19: Western Cape education MEC on matric results
The Western Cape matric pass rate has increased by 1.3 percentage points from 2020.
This emerged when basic education minister Angie Motshekga announced the matric results of the class of 2021 on Thursday. The provincial pass rate is 81.2%.
Western Cape education MEC Debbie Schäfer said the Covid-19 pandemic had not dampened the pupils’ spirits.
“I am absolutely delighted with the results of the matric class of 2021 in the Western Cape,” said Schäfer.
“Considering that this was achieved after two years of a global pandemic, makes it even more remarkable. The class of 2021 has had a tough two years. Their grade 11 year in 2020 was marred by school closures, with their grade going back to class later than many others. However, their matric year has been very stable, with more time in class than in other matric years. Our schools, districts and head office have put in extensive time and effort to prepare these candidates, from providing extra classes in the afternoons and on weekends, extra revision materials, online revision support, and a host of other measures. The results speak for themselves.”
Schäfer said the province performance is remarkable because “we had 6,076 extra candidates writing this year, which makes it more difficult to increase the percentage”. She said the Western Cape’s retention rate from grade 10 to 12, those actually writing the National Senior Certificate, has increased by 3.7 percentage points to 70.3% — “our highest ever”.
“We have also achieved our highest ever percentage of Bachelors passes, at 45.3% — the highest in the country,” she said.
“A further two important indicators for our province are the mathematics and science pass rates. In mathematics, our province’s pass rate increased to 72.4% (+1.6 percentage points) and in science increased to 77.1% (+2.2 percentage points). We congratulate our specialist teachers for their efforts in these subjects, and out learners for their excellent performance.”
Two Western Cape education districts are in the top ten in the country.
“This is the second year that Metro North Education District is on the list, and it is now joined by Eden and Central Karoo Education District,” she said.
“So once again, we have come number 1 in terms of the quality of our education, even if not on the league table, and I would like to extend a hearty congratulations to the class of 2021, their teachers, families and our officials, all of whom have put in so much effort to help them reach this excellent performance. You have made your province extremely proud, and proved that we can overcome the challenge of Covid-19. I remind you to celebrate safely.”
