When can SA expect to enter Covid-19 fifth wave? Phaahla says in May or sooner

SA is likely to enter the fifth wave of Covid-19 infections in May or sooner.

This is according to health minister Joe Phaahla, who warned that a new variant could see the country entering a fifth wave sooner than expected.

Speaking on SABC News, Phaahla said the fifth wave could be worsened by cold weather and the flu season.

“If there is no variant of serious concern very soon, we definitely would expect a wave somewhere around May, when winter starts. That’s when people start to congregate indoors because of the cold. That’s also when flu season starts,” he said.